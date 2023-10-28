Super Mario Bros. Wonder confirms himself first in the eShop ranking from 16 to 22 October, but the real surprise is Suika Gamea funny Japanese fruit-based puzzle game not yet available on the Italian store, which surpassed (almost) everyone in fluency on its debut.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Suika Game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sonic Superstars Minecraft Stardew Valley The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Dave the Diver Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Party Superstars

The fastest-selling game of the series in Europe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has not relinquished its top spot top 10but if we look at the ranking relating to digital titles only, the situation is different.