Super Mario Bros. Wonder confirms himself first in the eShop ranking from 16 to 22 October, but the real surprise is Suika Gamea funny Japanese fruit-based puzzle game not yet available on the Italian store, which surpassed (almost) everyone in fluency on its debut.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Suika Game
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Sonic Superstars
- Minecraft
- Stardew Valley
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Dave the Diver
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Mario Party Superstars
The fastest-selling game of the series in Europe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has not relinquished its top spot top 10but if we look at the ranking relating to digital titles only, the situation is different.
The digital games ranking
In this situation, in fact, Suika Game finds little resistance and manages to take over the first position, beating the blockbuster Stardew Valley and the new entry Dave the Diver, as well as names like Among Us and the excellent remaster of Quake 2.
- Suika Game
- Stardew Valley
- Dave the Diver
- Among Us
- Quake II
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Witchy Life Story
- The Game of Life 2
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Dicey Dungeons
#eShop #ranking #Suika #Game #beats #Super #Mario #Bros