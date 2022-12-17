Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet continue to dominate eShop rankingplacing respectively in third and first position, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is second: the success of the Nintendo racer shows no sign of diminishing, thanks to the offers.

Pokémon Violet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Scarlet Hades Hollow Knight Stardew Valley Exorder FIFA 23: Legacy Edition Portal Companion Collection Nintendo Switch Sports

Capable of totaling over 10 million copies sold at launch, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet also hold their own in digital format, and it could not be otherwise considering the extraordinary popularity of the franchise, which manages to grind monstrous numbers even in the presence of important technical shortcomings.

Moving on to the ranking of titles available exclusively in digital format, of course, the situation changes and we find Hollow Knight in first position, followed by Stardew Valley and Exorder. The excellent Celeste is fourth, a few days after the new Earthblade trailer, from the same authors.