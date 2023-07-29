There eShop ranking saw debut in the lead Pikmin 4which therefore arises as the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch of last week, also ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the return of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, third.
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
- NBA 2K23
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Welcomed by the international press with excellent marks, Pikmin 4 seems to have hit the target, conquering the owners of Nintendo Switch and climbing the rankings: it will only be necessary to see if this success will hold up over the next few weeks.
The ranking of digital-only games
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- oxenfree
- Hollow Knight
- Pic Park
- Final Fantasy VII
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Hungry Shark World
- Human: Fall Flat
- Figments
On the front of the ranking dedicated to games available in digital format only we find the usual Stardew Valley in first position, followed by the Among Us phenomenon and the first episode of Oxenfree, the fascinating adventure that has recently seen the release of the sequel. You’ve read the Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals review, haven’t you?
#eShop #ranking #Pikimin #bestselling #game #Nintendo #Switch
Leave a Reply