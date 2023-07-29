There eShop ranking saw debut in the lead Pikmin 4which therefore arises as the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch of last week, also ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the return of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, third.

Pikmin 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate FIFA 23 Legacy Edition NBA 2K23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Just Dance 2023 Edition Stardew Valley Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Welcomed by the international press with excellent marks, Pikmin 4 seems to have hit the target, conquering the owners of Nintendo Switch and climbing the rankings: it will only be necessary to see if this success will hold up over the next few weeks.