There eShop ranking Of Nintendo Switch this week sees it again in first place Metroid Prime Remasteredfollowed by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, respectively in second and third place, for a podium entirely dedicated to the first party teams of the great N.
Here is the complete top 30:
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
- Inside
- Stardew Valley
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Among Us
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Blanc
- Mario Party Superstars
- Overcooked 2
- plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Pokémon Violet
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Octopath Traveler II
- Unravel Two
- A Little to the Left
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Limbo
- It Takes Two
- Pokemon Scarlet
Here is also the top 30 with games available exclusively in digital format:
- WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
- Inside
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Blanc
- A Little to the Left
- Limbo
- Little Misfortune
- The Oregon Trail
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet
- real boxing 2
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- Pine
- Hollow Knight
- Terraria
- Green hell
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Subnautica
- Blasphemous
- Cooking simulator
- Yooka-Laylee
- PowerWash Simulator
- Slime Rancher
- Cozy Grove
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Good night, Knight
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Jenny LeClue: Detective
- Diablo II: Resurrected
Metroid Prime Remastered is therefore confirmed again in first place, a position it has occupied since the surprise launch on Nintendo Switch which took place on February 9th. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it rises to second position, which is a decidedly excellent result considering that the launch will take place in several months.
It’s a bit surprising to see Pokémon Scarlet and Violet not only drop out of the Top 10, but out of the top twenty as well. In fact, Violetto is twenty-second while Scarlatto is at the bottom of the standings. Evidently after a launch with a bang last November, sales are taking a major downturn. But things could change based on the news presented on Tuesday 27 February during the Pokémon Presents.
