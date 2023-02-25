There eShop ranking Of Nintendo Switch this week sees it again in first place Metroid Prime Remasteredfollowed by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, respectively in second and third place, for a podium entirely dedicated to the first party teams of the great N.

Here is the complete top 30:

Metroid Prime Remastered Zelda: Breath of the Wild Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros Inside Stardew Valley Portal: Companion Collection Just Dance 2023 Edition Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass Katamari Damacy Reroll Among Us Nintendo Switch Sports Disney Dreamlight Valley Super Smash Bros Ultimate Mortal Kombat 11 Blanc Mario Party Superstars Overcooked 2 plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Pokémon Violet Animal Crossing: New Horizons Octopath Traveler II Unravel Two A Little to the Left Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Limbo It Takes Two Pokemon Scarlet

Metroid Prime Remastered

Here is also the top 30 with games available exclusively in digital format:

WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros Inside Stardew Valley Among Us Disney Dreamlight Valley Blanc A Little to the Left Limbo Little Misfortune The Oregon Trail Kirby’s Dream Buffet real boxing 2 Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Pine Hollow Knight Terraria Green hell The Suicide of Rachel Foster Subnautica Blasphemous Cooking simulator Yooka-Laylee PowerWash Simulator Slime Rancher Cozy Grove Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros. Good night, Knight Valiant Hearts: The Great War Jenny LeClue: Detective Diablo II: Resurrected

Metroid Prime Remastered is therefore confirmed again in first place, a position it has occupied since the surprise launch on Nintendo Switch which took place on February 9th. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it rises to second position, which is a decidedly excellent result considering that the launch will take place in several months.

It’s a bit surprising to see Pokémon Scarlet and Violet not only drop out of the Top 10, but out of the top twenty as well. In fact, Violetto is twenty-second while Scarlatto is at the bottom of the standings. Evidently after a launch with a bang last November, sales are taking a major downturn. But things could change based on the news presented on Tuesday 27 February during the Pokémon Presents.