There eShop sales ranking this week sees the evergreen once again Mario Kart 8 Deluxe conquer first position despite having been on the market for many years. After all, it is the perfect game to play with friends and relatives during the Christmas holidays. Good too Super Mario Bros. Wonder which returns to second place, beating the surprising Suika Game.
The first ten positions are also populated by the usual suspects, such as Stardew Valley, Minecraft and Among Us, while in fifth place we find Hogwarts Legacy which would seem to travel in excellent numbers also on Nintendo Switch.
Let's see the top 30 in full:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Suika Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Hogwarts Legacy
Super Mario RPG
Stardew Valley
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Minecraft
Among Us
Portal: Companion Collection
Overcooked: Special Edition
Batman: Arkham Trilogy
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Hollow Knight
Mario Party Superstars
Nintendo Switch Sports
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Dave the Diver
This War of Mines
Super Mario Odyssey
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
The Survivalists Deluxe Edition
Unravel Two
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
EA Sports FC 24
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
Super Mario Party
The ranking of Nintendo Switch games available only in digital format on the eShop
Below, however, we have reported the eShop ranking of the games available on Nintendo Switch only in digital formatwhich sees Suika Game in first place, followed by Stardew Valley and Among Us.
- Suika Game
Stardew Valley
Among Us
Hollow Knight
Dave the Diver
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
Surgeon Simulator CPR
Airplane Flight Simulator
Nonograms Prophecy
Hole I
Human: Fall Flat
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Vampire Survivors
The Jackbox Party Pack 3
Don't Starve Together
Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
The Last Campfire
Five Nights at Freddy's
Windbound
Stick Fight: The Game
Pico Park
Figment
Heavenly
Narita Boy
Cattails: Wildwood Story
Contra Anniversary Collection
Outer Wilds
Sea of Stars
Retro Bowl
Roots of Pacha
