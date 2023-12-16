There eShop sales ranking this week sees the evergreen once again Mario Kart 8 Deluxe conquer first position despite having been on the market for many years. After all, it is the perfect game to play with friends and relatives during the Christmas holidays. Good too Super Mario Bros. Wonder which returns to second place, beating the surprising Suika Game.

The first ten positions are also populated by the usual suspects, such as Stardew Valley, Minecraft and Among Us, while in fifth place we find Hogwarts Legacy which would seem to travel in excellent numbers also on Nintendo Switch.

Let's see the top 30 in full: