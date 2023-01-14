Just Dance 2023 Edition took command of the eShop ranking of last week, surpassing games for Nintendo Switch much more famous, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, Nintendo Switch Sports and Stardew Valley.

Just Dance 2023 Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Stardew Valley Pokémon Violet Hollow Knight Mario Party Superstars Overcooked: Special Edition Pokémon Scarlet

In our review of Just Dance 2023, we highlighted the various innovations introduced for this edition, the improved interface and an actually rich tracklist, which will certainly have aroused the interest of many users.

Turning instead to the ranking relating to downloadable titles only, at the top we find the usual Stardew Valley, followed in this case by Hollow Knight and Disney Dreamlight Valley, while the top 5 is completed by Among Us and Celeste.