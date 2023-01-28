Fire Emblem Engage debuted at number one in the eShop ranking of the best-selling games for Nintendo Switch: the RPG developed by Intelligent Systems surpassed Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe without too many problems.

Fire Emblem Engage Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2023 Edition Stardew Valley Fire Emblem Engage + Expansion Pass Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Violet Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden Bundle A Little to the Left

Welcomed by the international press with positive votes, Fire Emblem Engage represents a peculiar episode for the historic Nintendo series, full of a fanservice which has not failed to excite the many fans of the franchise.

As you can see, after Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, real blockbusters on Nintendo Switch, the top 5 is completed by Just Dance 2023 Edition, which is doing very well on the Japanese hybrid console, and by Stardew Valley, which figures first in the ranking of titles available only in digital format.

Stardew Valley A Little to the Left Hollow Knight Persona 4 Golden Among Us Persona 3 Portable Disney Dreamlight Valley Kirby’s Dream Buffet Arcade Archives: VS. Super Mario Bros. One

Here too we find Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable, the two chapters of the Atlus saga that made their debut on the current platforms in a remastered version, as well as the ubiquitous Hollow Knight, also and above all driven by the expectation of the sequel.