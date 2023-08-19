There eShop ranking of this week confirms the first position of Stardew Valleywhich on the Nintendo digital platform seems really unstoppable, while Red Dead Redemption debuts in ninth place.
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Party Superstars
- Pikmin 4
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
- Vampire Survivors
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
Curiously, there seems to be an error in the ranking of available titles exclusively in digital formatwhich should also include Red Dead Redemption, whose physical version will be released only in October.
The ranking of games in digital only
- Stardew Valley
- Vampire Survivors
- Among Us
- Quake II
- Inside
- Wizard of Legends
- Broth
- Hollow Knight
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Quake
In the top 10 “digital only” the shirts tighten and so Vampire Survivors rises to second position, Among Us is third and the excellent Quake 2 reaches fourth position.
#eShop #Leaderboard #Stardew #Valley #unstoppable #Red #Dead #Redemption #debuts #ninth
Leave a Reply