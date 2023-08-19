There eShop ranking of this week confirms the first position of Stardew Valleywhich on the Nintendo digital platform seems really unstoppable, while Red Dead Redemption debuts in ninth place.

Stardew Valley Mario Party Superstars Pikmin 4 FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Vampire Survivors The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Red Dead Redemption Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Curiously, there seems to be an error in the ranking of available titles exclusively in digital formatwhich should also include Red Dead Redemption, whose physical version will be released only in October.