Nintendo is a platform that sails under the banner of family console. It has its parental control and encourages the most flirtatious titles for an audience of any age. However, on the one hand there is parental control and on the other, the content that we can find in the eShop, in which, it should be noted, there is a furry video game with suggestive images, developed by a specialist: gamuzumi.

Furry Hentai Tangram is a video game that releases images of furries by putting together a puzzle, and is available on the Nintendo eShop. However, these characters are in suggestive positions, are sexualized, and have clothing that encourages “sensuality.”

The video game came out on November 25, 2022 and is currently on sale on the eShop.

Complaints about furry delivery on the eShop

The users began to talk about the subject, because the little children, brothers, nephews, have access to the eShop in which They find words and images —referring to the theme: hentai, furry— that they still can’t understand, but that are disconcerting for them.

Source: Gamuzumi

“Seriously Nintendo… this is my eight year old cousin’s account”wrote a Reddit user.

“Kids need to be supervised when in the store at the very least, which is why I was with him. But he’s not my son, nor my Switch, nor my house, so I can’t answer for the rest of the time. However, I enabled parental controls for the future.” stated.

The furry title problem on the eShop

An interesting point is that even if parental control is enabled for, for example, game time, it cannot be set for the store, where these types of adult games are exposed.

The big problem comes if a little one manages to access the game.

About PEGI —Pan European Game Information—, the European classification board

Furry Hentai Tangram is on the eShop with a PEGI 16 rating for “nudity”but it seems that this points to a more nuanced question than expected.

Source: Gamuzumi

That rating is based on the game’s initial IARC rating, which is quickly assigned to digital deliveries. to expedite publication before it is fully and formally evaluated to designate a correct grade.

Thus, the PEGI 16 rating, and the nudity issue, come from the developer, rather than the official rating system. Although it was revealed that, the formal rating would signal a PEGI 12, referring to the concept of “scenes of a sexual nature”, without nudity.

The conclusion

The furry game on the eShop has an intense name, but it seems that its content is not so exuberant. However, it could be considered misleading, which would interfere with Nintendo’s policies. It should be mentioned that the study already had some conflicts for this with the company.

We recommend: Nintendo cancels one of the most important Smash Bros. tournaments without prior notice

Furry Hentai Tangram

Delivery by Gamuzumi is available on the eShop from November 25, 2022. It is currently 20 percent off, so you can get it for 49.60 MXN.

In this title you will solve tangram puzzles to see the images clearly. You can build your gallery.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.