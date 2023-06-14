from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/14/2023 – 8:01 am

Share



June marks the month of ESG, a concept that grows in the corporate environment. Environmental, social and corporate governance – from English Environmental, social, and corporate governance – is not only an initiative, but has also become a career.

According to Robert Half, a human resources company, there was a 25% increase in the positions held for the executive area in the Financial Market; of these, in the most demanded positions up to middle management, there are analysts, specialists and managers in the sector.

+ Are you a consistent advocate of good ESG practices? Read and check

“The ESG is a set of criteria that evaluate the performance of companies in relation to environmental, social and governance issues, in addition to financial aspects. In this way, this career involves the analysis, evaluation and implementation of sustainable and responsible practices in organizations”, explains Samuel Barros, doctor in Administration and dean of Ibmec RJ.

In which areas is it possible to work with ESG?

According to Ana Clara Prado, CEO of the InfoJobs platform, there is a very wide range of professions, since it also involves pillars of the concept. The ones that stand out the most are: technology (important knowledge to generate innovations and products with social responsibility); professions related to the environment, such as environmental engineering and ecology; human resources and legal (areas with a fundamental role in corporate governance).

How much does an EGS professional earn?

Information from the 2023 Salary Guide shows that an ESG analyst salary starts at BRL 6,000, but with the wide variety of professions that comprise this area, salaries also vary widely. Infojobs specific tabyou can also query by company name. In the Robert Half Salary Guide, earnings can reach BRL 22,000:

Analist of ESG : BRL 6 thousand | BRL 8 thousand | BRL 10 thousand

: BRL 6 thousand | BRL 8 thousand | BRL 10 thousand Specialist of ESG : BRL 10 thousand | BRL 12 thousand | BRL 15 thousand

: BRL 10 thousand | BRL 12 thousand | BRL 15 thousand Manager of ESG : BRL 16 thousand | BRL 18 thousand | BRL 22 thousand

Is it necessary to specialize in the area? Which?

There is still no requirement or regulation for those who want to work with ESG, but it is necessary to have technical and practical knowledge, since this is what the job market is looking for. “I advise those who do not have experience to invest in professional courses according to each pillar of ESG to gain more prominence in the corporate world”, completes Ana.

On the other hand, to work in this area, companies value the skills of professionals, since it is an area that requires resilience, ease of relating and political ability and innovation.

“Specific training with an MBA in ESG, training in sustainable development, training in Compliance, etc. is recommended. These training courses allow professionals to acquire a more complete, integrated and holistic view of the actions necessary for the most appropriate ESG management”, reinforces Barros.

Why should companies hire ESG professionals?

Several guidelines, not only those related to ESG, but also to sustainability, for years, were linked to the environmental issue. It explains Dione Manetti, CEO of Pragma Sustainable Solutions. “There has been a change in mentality, which affects large companies around the world, which understand that, today, environmental sustainability is directly linked to the economic sustainability of companies, and the possibility of nations to generate a development model that is economically inclusive, environmentally sustainable and socially just”, he adds.

“So that people can effectively work on a positive agenda, it is necessary to give Autonomy, for teams and areas to adapt their work to the ESG environment and finally to have a culture of Vulnerability, where there is a safe environment for innovation and that allows for error. Otherwise, there is no evolution”, reinforces Hugo Bethlem, co-founder and president of Instituto Capitalismo Consciente Brasil.























