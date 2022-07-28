For those who believe that Brazil has any chance of fulfilling the international commitments established in the United Nations (UN) Agenda 2030 or the goals related to the ESG agenda, here is a challenge: get in the car and travel around the country. But be prepared: what you will see along the way can hurt your eyes.

We are a country of poor people who live — or survive — in precarious, poorly maintained, unstructured, insecure and ugly cities. Yes, this is important. As the editor-in-chief of IstoÉ Dinheiro, Edson Rossi, stated in the article A country led by scary people“aesthetics is ethics and technique”.

In some regions of several states, including the tourist ones like Rio de Janeiro, the agribusiness rich like Mato Grosso or the supposedly developed ones like São Paulo, commerce and houses are crowded into quasi-favelas. It is evident from observing the local population that the concern there is to win the day, do what you can and do it all over again the next day.

Given the imposed reality, it is almost automatic to question whether all this debate on good ESG practices (environmental, social and governance) is really a priority. For most CNPJs in Brazil, the discussion is still as basic as closing the month, paying taxes, remunerating employees and keeping the operation running. ESG? This is something for big people, for banks, for the industry. This is not good, but at least it is a way.

By entering the green economy, Brazil would have the chance to change the social economic reality that prevails in the current model. Concepts such as circular economy, conscious consumption, social entrepreneurship can open spaces for the inclusion of a contingent of workers who are currently underemployed.

In addition, the interest of Europeans, Americans, Asians rich in nature is a gateway for the Pantanal, the beaches of the Brazilian coast, the canyons of the South region, Jalapão in the Cerrado and the Amazon to bring thousands of dollars to local economies. In addition, it has the bioeconomy with the capacity to move billions and billions of dollars a year.

But this journey will only happen if the ESG agenda is on the agenda. If there is pressure for the business community to change its companies, the supply chain and also the final end that sells its products. And it will only happen if the government is also pressured with social and environmental goals. And this pressure has to come from capital and society.

So, just like politics and religion, ESG is discussed, precisely so that one day good social, environmental and governance practices become, in short, a priority in the country.