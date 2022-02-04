Despite the efforts of some companies’ marketing teams to fill the market with announcements about how socio-environmentally responsible their employers are, a PWC study shows that the agenda is still not a priority for the C-Level. According to the 25th Annual Survey of CEOs: A New Look at the Future, CEOs in Brazil and around the world are more concerned about the potential effect of a cyber-attack or the macroeconomic shock on their companies’ results than with challenges such as climate change and social inequality. Other findings indicate that 73% of leaders in Brazil have not made commitments to eliminate greenhouse gases (GHG) and 40% say that the carbon neutrality commitments of the companies they command are not based on scientific goals. In other words, it is a greenwashing practice in which environmental responsibility is more a marketing tool than a business strategy. The mismatch can be explained: there are still few ESG targets linked to executive bonuses.

