After a long ride more than a month we have the new FIFA 23 Italian champion: Danilo “Danipitbull” Pinto. Juventus pro player Dsyre beat the very strong HV_Karimisbak in an intense final of the eSerie A TIM FIFA 23arrived at the end of a long selection process.

The bianconeri prevailed 2-1 (2-1 and 0-0) in the final in Lecce. For Daniptbull this is the second championship, having won the first edition wearing the Benevento shirt. For the unfortunate Karim “HV_Karimisbak” Rmalti This is Hellas Verona FC eSports’ second defeat in the eSerie A TIM final in a row, after last year’s loss against Torino in Obrun2022.

For Juventus Dsyre it is the first victory, which also took place on the debut in the official competition of the Lega Serie A side FIFA. He had participated in the 2021 edition, but only for the eFootball part.

Juventus, with a strong team made up of Fabio Denuzzo and Daniele Tealdi, alias Dagnolf, has found form as the matches go by. In fact, the regular season was closed in third place, a position that allowed it to still have access to the playoffs from the Winner Bracket. From here on, the path was clear, at least until the final, which he lost against Karim. This forced Danipitbull to face the strong Monza of er_Caccia98 in the final of the Loser Bracket, before being able to have his revenge.

HV_Karimisbak instead jammed at the most beautiful. The tournament of his Hellas Verona FC eSports he was almost perfect right up to the final, which he lost by a single goal difference and after throwing away the opportunity to equalize at half-time in the second leg.