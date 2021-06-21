Dusseldorf (dpa)

Bochum, promoted to the German Football League “Bundesliga”, announced today the return of goalkeeper Michael Esser to the team, coming from Hanover on a free transfer.

Bochum club stated that Eser, 33, will sign a two-year contract that ends in 2023. Eser has played 63 matches in the first division, but is expected to be a substitute for Manuel Reimann in the team.

Eser rose from the Bochum academy and played 24 matches with the club’s first team between 2008 and 2015, after which he played for the Austrian teams of Sturm Graz, Darmstadt and Hanover of Germany.