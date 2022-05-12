Mazatlan Sinaloa.- The director of the Center for Multiple Labor Attention number 25, Soraida Ibarra Carrillo announced that they have been constant victims of lovers of what is foreign and have left them without electricity and given the increase in heat they have seen the need to take classes outdoors in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

“During the entire time of the pandemic, the school was left alone and practically everything was stolen from us, equipment, air conditioners, mini-splits, pipes, they left us without water, the pumps were stolen, the rotoplasts were broken to steal the copper pieces, Absolutely all the electrical wiring, we have a substation and from there everything was stolen, we are currently without work equipment, without water, without electricity, we use the bathrooms but we have to carry water with a bucket from a faucet, “said Ibarra Carrillo.

Due to these circumstances they are working outdoors as long as the weather allows them and mentions that before the next rainy season it will be difficult for them to carry out their normal classes.

We have gone to different municipal authorities who have attended and have surveyed the damage, have made budgets, but Cash support for repairing the damage has not yet been received.

They have also resorted to the educational authorities and because supposedly there is some insurance and all kinds of documentation have been made, but in the same way there has been no positive response.

The teacher comments that the situation they are going through is not deserved by the students.

The last robbery of which they were victims was last January when all the wiring was finally taken, approximately 7 air cooling equipment was stolen, the asbestos tanks were damaged, the protections of the rooms were broken despite having padlocks and entered to take away the air conditioning equipment.

It was announced that the damage is more than 300 thousand pesos. The enrollment that the school currently has is 74 students aged 15 and over, and around 10 to 15 children attend due to the current circumstances.

The children attend workshops that help them get out into the workplace but currently they have not been able to be trained because of what happened and unfortunately they are the ones who are losing, concluded the director Soraida Ibarra Carrillo.