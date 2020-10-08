Enrique Ruiz Escudero placeholder image, Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, revealed that the tests of the new antigen tests could not be included in the report until Monday: “To get the results of a PCR, it takes several hours, while the antigen test is faster. Until this Monday we had not been able to include the antigen figures in the report. “

After criticizing Fernando Simón after declaring that the drop in cases in Madrid could be related to the delay in registering the evidence, finally the Madrid counselor has ended up agreeing with the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies in an interview in Public mirror.

Simon stated that “with the use of antigens that are using some autonomous communities, in some cases, not all positive cases are being recorded not all tests performed. This is going to have to be adapted in the notification mechanisms. “

Controversy with the Andalusian councilor

Jose Ramon Aguirre, Minister of Health of the Junta de Andalucía, responded to the epidemiologist after doubts about the data for performing these antigen tests, and asked him not to “tell me stories”. But now, just three days after Simón’s statements, it has been Ruiz Escudero who has given meaning to his words.

Thus, the Madrid councilor explained that CRP reduction is not real as new antigen tests have been performed: “I’m surprised that the accumulated incidence increases when the number of infected is decreasing. It seems that CRPs have decreased but they have not, have been replaced by antigen testing“.

“The figure is still similar, the only thing is that we have incorporated antigen tests into our diagnostic strategy “, he added. He also wanted to point out that the number of patients in ICU and hospitalization has decreased.