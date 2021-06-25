The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, and the Secretary of State for Social Security, Israel Arroyo. Victor Lerena / EFE

The Government will repeal the so-called pension sustainability factor, a formula approved by the PP Executive in 2013 and which adjusted the retirement benefit based on the increase in life expectancy. In other words, it meant a harsh cut in future pensions. This formula had not yet entered into force, it had to have started to be applied in 2019 and was postponed until 2023. Its savings estimated by the Tax Authority were 0.9 points of GDP for 2050, about 11,000 million euros. Now, this instrument will be replaced by a new correction mechanism within five months. This is confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Social Security and is included in the pension agreement that the social agents will probably sign with the Government on Monday.

“In substitution of the sustainability factor, a mechanism of intergenerational equity will be established, after negotiation within the framework of social dialogue, which will operate from 2027”, says the draft of the preliminary draft of Law to guarantee the purchasing power of pensions and other measures to reinforce financial sustainability, to which EL PAÍS has had access.

Ministry sources do not specify what exactly this new mechanism will consist of. They criticize the previous sustainability factor and point out that it only focused on adjusting the amount of the pension and that, therefore, it exclusively penalized retirees. They affirm that the instrument they repealed did not focus on other parameters such as the calculation of the benefit, the years that must be worked to earn the right, the retirement age, the incentives and penalties to extend the working life or the contributions. The design of the new model that will replace the current one is open to discussions with the unions and employers, they explain. The text sent to the European Commission says that it will have “the capacity to operate on income and expenses” and that it must be endorsed by the Toledo Pact Commission of Congress.

The idea is that the new instrument helps to cushion the increase in pension spending that will cause the retirement of the baby boom and the lengthening of life expectancy. The generation of baby boom The Spanish population ―those born between 1958 and 1977― will begin to retire from 2023. And for two decades, between 2030 and 2050, spending on pensions will have a strong increase to levels close to 16% of GDP, compared to 12% of the present. At the same time, the workforce will be nurturing generations characterized by a low birth rate, baptized as baby collapse. A gap will open between the two population groups. As it is a pay-as-you-go system by which workers finance pensions, at that time the cohort of the baby collapse will have to make the effort to cover the retirement of the baby boom. Hence, there is a need for some intergenerational equity mechanism that assumes a nod to young people, ministerial sources point out. And they add that in a pay-as-you-go system it is essential to think about the generational link.

A more predictable instrument

According to these sources, the above sustainability factor does not directly attack the problem that a generation with fewer members has to finance the pensions of more populated groups. And also its impact on the pension was not known until the worker retired. Therefore, the new instrument will have to be predictable and will be limited to baby boom. The previous sustainability factor went further, recall sources from the Social Security department.

José Luis Escrivá’s ministry has agreed with social agents that this new mechanism will be incorporated into the bill before November 15. As stated in the agreement with employers and trade unions, if an agreement was not reached in that negotiation, the Government would regulate this instrument so that it is included in the new law anyway, the entry into force of which is committed to Brussels by the end of 2021 The Executive has promised Europe that the intergenerational equity mechanism will have been legislated by the end of 2022.

Reform measures

The law that will be approved before the end of the year will include other measures that will change the architecture of pensions: the revaluation of benefits with the CPI of the previous year; incentives and penalties to bring the real retirement age closer to the legal one and to delay retirement; the transfer of a part of the Social Security expenses to the State, and the elimination of forced retirements before the age of 68.

In a second phase, other reforms will be addressed that will have to be approved by the end of 2022. Among them, the increase in the maximum bases; the increase in the period to calculate the benefit; the new system for the self-employed to contribute by their real income, and supplementary pension plans.