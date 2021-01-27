“What we are doing has nothing to do with a pension cut.” This is how bluntly the Social Security Minister, José Luis Escrivá, rejected on Wednesday the accusations that have rained down on him mainly from the members of the United We Can Government that the reform of the system in which he works, and more specifically the extension of the period of calculation of benefits, is going to mean a reduction in the payroll of retirees.

Escrivá did not want to enter into the controversy of whether he proposed to extend the calculation period from 25 to 35 years, something that appeared in a document that was leaked to the press and to which this newspaper had access, and specified that it is only “responsible” of which leads to commission. In this sense, he admitted that calculations will have to be made with different lengths so that “the system is fairer”, to try to make it “as contributory as possible”, for which the new realities of work will have to be taken into account. as required by the Toledo Pact -he pointed-, but that has not yet been done. In any case, he rejected that this entails any cut for future retirees: “It is not true that this set of calculation period has some kind of cut. It depends on how you complete it. Thus, he explained that when this is done, the gaps in the contribution of workers will be taken into account and will be completed with the option of ruling out the worst years.

The minister in turn wanted to send a veiled message to his United Podemos partners: “I feel comfortable in concrete and specific policies, not in the big headlines. And he even went a little further and threw a dart at Vice President Pablo Iglesias by saying that the pension reform that his department has sent to Brussels is much more concrete than the dependency reform, which is the responsibility of the leader of United We Can.

“What we have sent to the European Commission is concrete enough, I think it is more concrete than what is said about dependency,” said the former AIReF president, who was “very confident” that his pension reform ” he will have a very good reception »in Brussels.

20,000 new jobs



On the other hand, Escrivá expressed his confidence in the economic recovery and advanced some data from the labor market that invite us to be optimistic since, in his opinion, the level of employment has gone well in all these months. In this sense, he advanced that, without taking into account the seasonal component, Social Security affiliation will increase in January by about 20,000 new employees, while at the present time the workers who are in ERTE remain “more or less stabilized” in the 700,000. If so, this would even mean a reduction in the middle of the third wave, since at the end of December they exceeded 755,000. “From the point of view of economic activity, the thing holds,” he said.

The minister showed his discrepancy with the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, and was in favor of not raising the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI), frozen in 2021 at 950 euros per month, until the pandemic passes and the normal. Thus, he specified that, instead of one-off increases in the SMI, it is much more effective to re-evaluate the situation at a certain moment “and make movements that mark the redistributive policy much more.”