Social Security is determined to discourage the use of very short-term contracts. That is why the head of the department, José Luis Escrivá, considers “more intense disincentives” than the current ones for businessmen to resort to this type of contracts as little as possible, as explained by the minister on Tuesday in the presentation of his reforms scope forwarded to Brussels to receive recovery funds.

At present there is already a surcharge in the quotation of these contracts, 40% in common contingencies, the most voluminous part of the social contributions. But in light of the numbers that Escrivá has exposed, it is clear that they are not fulfilling their mission. In 2019, Social Security counted 27 million casualties in labor relations. Of these, 20% corresponded to one-day contracts, a third of five days or less and 60% to contracts of less than one month. “We have the feeling that the disincentive is not working well. We are calibrating how to change. It has to be more intense, ”Escrivá announced, who has not given further details on the matter.

This is one of the reforms that Social Security has sent to Brussels and is part of those it shares with the Ministry of Labor, the same thing happens with the permanent ERTEs.

In addition to this, Escrivá also presented the basic lines of the pension reform in two phases that he has planned and the calendar for the application of all the points that he intends to touch. Of the first part, he said that the agreement is imminent. In this first stage is the updating of pensions with the CPI and the separation of financing sources. Also in this package are the measures that seek to delay the legal retirement age: regarding the calculation period, the increase in the contribution bases and the contribution of the self-employed according to their real income.

Escrivá has also explained that his department is designing a new sustainability factor, which will be called the intergenerational equity mechanism. The intention, according to the document sent to Brussels, is that this measure serves not to overburden young people as the numerous demographic cohorts typical of the baby boom. However, Escrivá and his team ruled out that this will mean lower pensions for these retirees since the intention is to touch several of the parameters of the system such as the time contributed.

In addition to the pension reforms, Escrivá also pointed out that Social Security is going to start a study next year on all non-contributory benefits paid by the state to maximize their power and analyze whether it is better to subsume them.