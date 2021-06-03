The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, on May 27, 2021, in Madrid. EUROPA PRESS / R.Rubio.POOL / Europa Press

The Government has proposed the creation of a supplement for families living in poverty and with children, to which both those who receive the Minimum Living Income (IMV) and those who exceed the minimum income threshold established for this aid could benefit. This was confirmed this Thursday by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, during his visit to the Save the Children resource center in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas. “We believe that in the short term it could reach 500,000 children,” the minister predicted.

More information

This proposal, coming from the socialist wing of the coalition government, is framed within the processing of the IMV bill that is being carried out, and before which various amendments have been presented in recent weeks. United We can also draw modifications in the IMV scheme, which are aimed, however, at retouching the reference indices in the volume of income with which the requirements to claim this aid are established.

For this, within their latest package of amendments they have proposed that the income of the last quarter be used as a reference and not that of the last year. By means of this alteration of the clauses, he understands that access to this aid would be unblocked for many families, since they consider that “it is not acceptable that the IMV is only reaching a quarter of the homes initially foreseen by the Government, a figure clearly insufficient ”. According to the latest Social Security data, 260,000 households benefited from the IMV in May. In total there were 680,000 people, of which more than 276,000 were minors.

From the supplement proposed by Escrivá, the amount of which has ensured that it is not yet defined – although the first calculations place it at 50 euros per child – could benefit those households that do not receive the IMV for exceeding the minimum income requirements, as long as this is not more than double. That is, the threshold of access to the minimum income for households with an adult and a child is 714.3 euros per month – which does not mean that the income received is for this amount, but the remainder until it is completed -, therefore now he would receive an extra 50 euros. Maintaining this same scenario, if the income received were higher (for example, 800 euros), you would also be entitled to this supplement.

New welfare state

“We want to take advantage of the IMV law processing process to make some adjustments, and this proposal, which we had already announced in the past, we believe will be extended to more situations of poverty,” Escrivá pointed out. “The IMV has a much greater redistributive capacity than the existing benefits,” he completed, recalling that this measure fits within the commitments of Spain in the Recovery and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels. “With it the configuration of a new welfare state is consolidated in the non-contributory part, which is anchored in the IMV and its philosophy,” the minister has riveted.

According to the latest data collected by Eurostat (October 2020), Spain is in fifth place among the countries with the highest poverty rate in the European Union (20.7%, 9.6 million people at risk); and refining the statistics somewhat more, in terms of children under 16 years of age it rises to the third rung (27.1%), only surpassed by Romania and Bulgaria.