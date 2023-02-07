It would be an additional contribution to pay pensions that would be added to the 30% increase in the maximum bases until 2050
The pension reform is not as paralyzed as the unions denounce, which last Friday accused the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, of being in “loop” mode and not “clearing or advancing” in the negotiation. In reality, this “impass” that CC OO denounced is occurring only at the social dialogue table
