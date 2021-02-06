José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, on Tuesday at the press conference after the Council of Ministers. EUROPA PRESS / M.FERNÁNDEZ. POOL – / Europa Press

The controversy over the proposal that the European Central Bank (ECB) cancel the debt it hoards of the countries of the monetary union, launched on Friday in EL PAÍS by a hundred economists, continues to bring a tail. The negative response from the ECB was overwhelming. The Spanish Luis de Guindos, vice president of the organization, was in charge of giving the official answer: “The cancellation of the debt is illegal according to the treaties. But it is not just a legal issue. It’s that it doesn’t make any economic or financial sense ”. A few words that have not sat well with José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, who launched an acid criticism on his Twitter account: “That gives me the word hypocrisy when remembering that 30% of the public debt of the euro is in their central banks ”, said the minister.

A governor of an American central bank told me “we central bankers are Olympians” (5th meaning RAE). That arouses me 👇and the word hypocrisy when remembering that 30% of the public debt of the euro is in their central banks despite of art. 123 of the TFEU. pic.twitter.com/Wan2nJwuRZ – José Luis Escrivá (@joseluisescriva) February 6, 2021

Guindos’ words are in line with the messages launched by the organization before and after the publication of the platform signed on Friday by economists such as Thomas Piketty, the president of the PSOE, Cristina Narbona, and the Secretary of State for Social Rights and responsible of Economy of Podemos, Nacho Álvarez. Since then, the ECB has been deployed to insist that it considers it illegal and counterproductive. In addition, some economists fear that, if this debate were installed on governments’ radar, it would make northern countries rethink the reluctant yes they have given to the most ambitious policies to fight the COVID crisis.

Despite this, Escrivá defends the debate that for the moment the central bank rejects outright. José Manuel González-Páramo, a former member of the Governing Council of the ECB, argued a few days ago in EL PAÍS that this measure would be “legally impossible, politically disruptive and highly doubtful in its effects.” Although he admitted that the proposal was “technically possible”. In other words, it could be carried out, but it would entail damage for the European construction. “The EU has managed to generate confidence to issue solidarity debt. Something like this would blow up that confidence, ”added González-Páramo.

The issue is something recurrent that generates a deep rejection in the body. Furthermore, it is not the first time that a high representative of the European Central Bank has to come to the fore to settle it. “Article 123 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU prohibits the ECB from financing the State Budgets. That pure and simple. And debt cancellation would be exactly that. Violating the treaties is not on my road map ”, he assured in October to Le Monde the president of the Eurobanco, Christine Lagarde. “The simple answer is that we cannot cancel debt because the treaties do not allow it. But, despite the legal aspects, canceling the debt would not be a good idea in general, “said the organism’s chief economist, Philip Lane, a few days ago.

Guindos, for his part, has also assured that canceling the debt on the central bank’s balance sheet would imply difficulties for the ECB to maintain the flow of dividends it pays to the national Treasuries, so that the cancellation of the debt would end up affecting dividends that governments get. But that would not be the only problem. Because a default would imply damage to the reputation, credibility and independence of central banks, says Guindos.

Other economists are less restrictive in rejecting the idea. Of course, they do not defend debt cancellation either. An example of this is Paul de Grauwe, professor at the London School of Economics: “As long as public debt continues on the ECB’s balance sheet, it is as if those bonds did not exist. The problem will come in the future, if the ECB sells these securities to prevent inflation from exceeding 2%, ”he explains by email. For De Grauwe, the problem is not to forgive the debt or not, but rather that the ECB allows more inflation in the future, thus reducing the real value of the debt. Who would end up paying for everything in that case? “Investors who were stupid enough to buy 10-year debt with zero or negative interest,” he responds.

The signatories of the manifesto, however, defend the need to open the debate. “It is a debatable proposal. But it puts the finishing touch to the logic of austericide. Is it really thought that the debt guaranteed by the ICO for SMEs and the self-employed due to the pandemic will be returned? The first direct help would be that, ”says Jordi Sevilla, a former socialist minister and one of the economists who accompany Piketty in this ideological battle.