José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, has assured this Wednesday that he will not modify his position regarding the reformulation of the ERTE and that he has paralyzed its extension, since “for the Government, the end is not the agreement , but to ensure the common interest ”. On the eve of the extraordinary Council of Ministers in which it is expected to approve the extension of this labor protection mechanism until September 30, Escrivá, in an interview on Onda Cero, has once again defended the incentives that it raises in the form to improve the exemptions for all those workers who leave the ERTE, noting that the current situation “is not the same as in recent months.”

More information

“The aim has to be to design policies for the general interest. If it is with consensus and integrating opinions like those of the bosses, much better. I will try to continue convincing the other side that it is in everyone’s interest “, pointed out the minister, who has once again made clear his position that, given the improvement in the health situation and the recovery of activity, companies cannot” enquistarse ”in keeping its workers in ERTE. However, the president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, harshly criticized Escrivá’s position during an interview in RNE. “The formula proposed by the minister is more expensive than the one we are asking for, since he is proposing it is to give money to those who are going to start working, and when people work it is because they are in demand. A bar, restaurant and hotel opens its doors because it will have people, not because the minister is going to give it 100 euros ”, he warned.

The new proposal of the minister, which consists of encouraging the departure of workers from this labor protection scheme through exemptions in the social security contributions of the reinstated has confronted him with employers and unions, who understand that it will be the increase in activity the one that favors the exit of employees from the scheme and prefer to maintain the exemptions for employees who remain in ERTE. “This summer he is not going to have a party with fires. [Muchos negocios] They are tightly closed, and these people need help until the time comes for that economy to be open ”, explained Garamendi.

Escrivá castles itself on its position to change the balance of stimuli, despite the fact that even the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has been in favor of maintaining the current incentive scheme. “The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy understands the concern that employers and unions have, and is more sensitive. Social Security seems to be in a laboratory ”, Garamendi has abounded in this regard. The disagreement has forced the Executive to convene an extraordinary council of ministers for this Thursday due to the impossibility of approving the extension of the ERTE before the ordinary council last Tuesday.

“The data in May are clear. You are leaving ERTE more slowly than you are creating jobs. It is a fact that convinces us that we have to keep pushing in this direction ”, Escrivá remarked. “We must maintain a balance, a level of income protection for sectors that cannot open, but there are others that can and we must give incentives,” he added.

In Escrivá’s opinion, the fall of the state of alarm, together with the lifting of the associated restrictions and the imminent arrival of the summer season – essential for the survival of the tourism sector – mean that the current ERTE formula has to be modified accordingly. reduction of exemptions for those workers who remain suspended, and increased for those who return to their jobs. “We are heading towards absolute normalization in the fall. Hotel reservations in summer are very very favorable, so it is confirmed that we are in a favorable environment. The affiliations to the Social Security today are higher than those that existed before the pandemic ”, has justified the minister.

Advance in pensions

Regarding the first part of the pension reform, the other great negotiation that the Government and social agents have been carrying out in parallel in recent weeks, Escrivá has announced that it is in a very advanced state and that it is a matter of resolving the last details. “We are at the point of discussing the normative text, and it is a very detailed moment and that takes time,” the minister confessed. He has also advanced that he foresees that his presentation in Congress may be ready “before summer.”

Although Escrivá has indicated that the extension of the ERTE and the pension reform “are not related”, the president of the employer’s association has clarified that on the part of the CEOE “we totally separate one situation from the other, since we mix them Has no sense”. Even so, he has lowered the approval claims reflected by the minister for the near future. “Things are much more complicated, and you cannot ask for an agreement to be reached in half an hour. The music is going forward, but now the lyrics are missing ”, Garamendi said.

One of the pillars of the pension reform has to do with the Government’s willingness to adjust the real retirement age (currently 64.6 years) with the legal age (between 65 and 66 years in 2021). To do this, it proposes a system of “disincentives” – he has not wanted to refer to them as penalties – for those who want to retire early. “If a person decides to retire up to two years earlier (as in the case of volunteers), they have to understand that this means a reduction in their pension. The fundamental point is that at this moment it is a regressive model ”, Escrivá pointed out.

His plan is to ensure that those who will receive the maximum pension for having contributed by the highest base slightly delay their retirement – he has spoken that a period of two months would be sufficient – so that the system can remain stable.