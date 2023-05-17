The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, has found a way for sectors that currently have difficulties finding workers, such as hotels, construction or transport, to be able to hire foreign labor without having to obtain authorization from other ministries, more specifically the one commanded by the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz.

To this end, it will make the requirements that are demanded to regularize the situation of irregular immigrants living in the country even more flexible and grant them a work permit, in exchange for training courses with fewer hours, which can be done on weekends and even are done online.

His department has been battling for months with the Ministry of Labor and the unions to obtain their approval to bring from other foreign countries that can cover the personnel deficit that is being registered in some sectors, especially in a key one in Spain such as construction. , which will need around half a million workers now that the European funds are beginning to be implemented. However, his proposal to include some thirty professions related to this activity (plasterers, crane operators, formwork workers, plumbers, electricians…) in the catalog of occupations that are difficult to cover is paralyzed due to Yolanda Díaz’s refusal to approve it, supported by the unions under the argument that there are almost three million unemployed who could fill those positions.

However, Escrivá does not need permission from Díaz or from the social dialogue table to modify the requirements that undocumented people living in Spain are required to regularize their situation in exchange for training and thus be able to work legally. In fact, she already has prepared an instruction that he will publish shortly by which he will make the conditions of arraigo by training more flexible, a figure that was launched last July, according to sources from his department confirmed to this newspaper.

After the reform of the immigration regulations, this new formula was created to access the papers that is inspired by the German model. It consists of granting a residence permit for a period of 12 months to foreigners who have remained in Spain continuously for a minimum period of two years if they undertake to carry out regulated training for employment. This authorization can be extended for another 12 months if the course lasts more than one year. At the end of the training, if they have a contract, they receive a work permit for another two years.

However, up to now 200 hours of training are required to access the labor market, a time that the ministry has realized is excessive since it requires six hours a day and few can dedicate that much time. In addition, it had to be in person, which made access even more difficult, sources from the department explained to this newspaper.