The Government has reversed another of the measures that it intended to approve in the first phase of the pension reform that it is negotiating with the social agents. There will be no tightening of partial retirement, as the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, intended to do. This is what he himself recognized in an interview with TVE today.

“It is possible that it is an issue that we do not touch at the moment,” he advanced, which is another concession he makes to the social partners in order to reach an agreement that just three weeks ago seemed impossible. The unions clearly showed their anger with an avalanche of criticism after the presentation made by the minister in Congress with his proposals, criticism to which a large part of the political parties joined.

Since then, Escrivá has agreed to revalue pensions using a simple formula that will be based on the inflation of the previous year, without any subsequent adjustment in the event that inflation is negative, one of the star measures of this reform and that will once again guarantee by law the purchasing power of the elderly.

It has also relaxed its proposal to totally eliminate forced retirement from collective agreements, to prevent many workers from being forced into retirement when they reach the legal retirement age, and now it is ready to delay this age to 68 years, such as and as it advanced to this newspaper.

The third concession was released today. Partial retirement, through which more than 18,000 people retired in 2020, will remain as it is. This means that it rules out, at least for now, limiting the possibility of day concentration, in order to avoid using this figure as a mechanism for early retirement without penalty coefficients.

Partial retirement allows you to reduce the working day in the same proportion as the salary and complete it with part of the pension. At present, it is common for these workers to concentrate these days in a few months of the year, so that they can spend the remaining months or years without working and when they reach the ordinary retirement age they retire without suffering any cut in their pension.

To avoid this practice and correct the abuse that has been done at times, the minister asked the social partners to limit the concentration of the day to a maximum of 60% in the first year, with the possibility that in some activities involving situations dangerous or compromise the security of third parties can be fully accumulated at the beginning, something that found acceptance.

Closest agreement



Escrivá is confident that the negotiation will bear fruit soon. He explained that they already have on the table a “draft with much detail” but did not want to go into details because he warned that “this social dialogue requires a lot of fine work, adjusting”. What did advance is that they are already “at the level of detail” in this first package of measures in which “the central element is that pensions will maintain purchasing power through a regulated mechanism that gives certainty to all.”

The next meeting with the unions, which already see the agreement closer, and the employer will take place on May 17 after the one held this Thursday.