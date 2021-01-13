José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, and Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, this Wednesday at Spain Investors Day, in Madrid. Crossbowmen / EFE

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, declared this Wednesday that the Government is “very, very close” to closing an agreement with the social agents to extend the ERTE until May 31. This decision comes “now that the light is seen at the end of the tunnel,” added Escrivá, who believes that the measures adopted will have to be more “surgical”.

The minister has pointed out that this instrument has been very effective in preventing the job losses that occurred in past recessions. To the point that one in four workers has come to be protected by the various measures that the Executive put in place to alleviate the blow of the pandemic. Escrivá has emphasized that the system devised with the ERTEs has had “a relatively contained fiscal cost” and has been particularly good at reactivating workers again as soon as the conditions for it have been met. And it has advanced that in the future the idea is that the ERTE adapt to become a permanent figure in the Spanish labor market.

“This successful experience of the new ERTE model has taught us that there are efficient ways to make our labor market more flexible and equitable”, Escrivá has settled in an intervention before international investors at Spain Investors Day, a forum organized by Estudio de Comunicación with the collaboration of the entities BNP Paribas and Exane BNP Paribas, and which is sponsored, among others, by PRISA, the publishing group of EL PAÍS. The event brings together 46 Spanish companies with 248 large investors.

Regarding the pension system, Escrivá has valued the historic agreement reached in Congress to guarantee benefits as well as fiscal responsibility. The owner of Social Security explained that he started from a good base thanks to the 2011 reform, which will progressively bring the legal retirement age to 67 years (now it is at 66). And that on that basis it will work on measures to bring the effective retirement age closer to the legal one. “There is scope to improve early retirement and the extension of working life,” he said. In addition, there will be a permanent transfer of the Budget to pensions and a new scheme to favor collective pension plans.

In addition, the minister stressed that the new minimum income will not only be a benefit to tackle situations of vulnerability and provide greater social cohesion, but will also serve to activate and train an important part of the workforce. “We are going to develop inclusive itineraries for its beneficiaries,” he stressed. And it has concluded that it is going to seek that the rest of social protection schemes have this same vision, with a more tailored design and combined with incentives.

International strength of companies

King Felipe VI, who presided over the inauguration of this edition of the forum, highlighted the resistance of Spanish companies to the blow that the coronavirus crisis has caused. It has underlined its internationalization and the strength of the export sector. “Like other countries, Spain is suffering the serious consequences of the recession triggered by the covid pandemic. However, neither the virus nor the crisis are going to bring us down. Even in the current circumstances, the highly developed Spanish business sector continues to act with great strength and dynamism ”, highlighted the monarch.

In addition, he underlined the attractiveness that Spain has for international investors due to its access and relations with third countries. This is achieved, in part, by its geographical location, in Europe and with a direct connection to the African continent, as well as its historical relationship with Latin America, has influenced the King, who added: “Spain is and will continue to be, without a doubt , a preferred investment destination ”.

Tough months ahead

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, highlighted in her speech the enormous challenge posed by the pandemic and how some changes have accelerated. “They would have taken years to occur without the pandemic, such as teleworking, telecare, education or commerce on-line“, has said. Looking ahead, while acknowledging that there is still much uncertainty and tough months ahead, he has been optimistic.

“We begin the year 2021 with some certainties that contribute to improving our recovery prospects. The first and most important is the availability of vaccines against covid “, to which he has added others such as the Brexit agreement, the victory of Joe Biden in the United States elections (” will represent a change in some political issues economic and trade, as in the reform of the WTO ”, has underlined the minister) and the approval of new Budgets for 2021.

The head of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has also indicated the priorities of her ministry in the near future. In industry, he has affirmed that the Government wants to increase its weight in the economy. “It constitutes a key element for the improvement of our production model and job creation”, he highlighted. In terms of trade, it has said that it will continue to support local trade in its recovery throughout 2021. “It will promote competitiveness, innovation and the use of new technologies by the commercial sector,” he said.

In addition, in terms of internationalization, he has assured that the Executive wants to strengthen the capacities and instruments of the Spanish system. “The export sector will be, as it was in the previous crisis, a key pillar for the recovery of our economy in the post-covid era,” he emphasized. Finally, regarding the tourism sector, Maroto recalled that his department is working to implement a plan to modernize and competitive this industry: “The priority is to maintain Spain’s leadership in tourism competitiveness while helping to reactivate the sector and modernize the entire tourist value chain ”.