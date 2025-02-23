The governor of the Bank of Spain believes that the ECB has properly led the fight against inflation and that the 2% objective is relatively close. In addition, it is cautious when anticipating the effects of Donald Trump’s decisions.

The governor of the Bank of Spain, José Luis Escrivá, has indicated in an interview with La Vanguardia, held at the headquarters of the Bank of Spain in the Plaza de Catalunya in Barcelona, ​​which Discrepa from the analysis that establish that the growth of the Spanish economy in recent years does not incorporate appreciable increases in productivity and that only does it for population growth.

In addition, it is cautious when anticipating the Effects of new policies applied by the newly released US administration of Donald Trump.

As for monetary policy, Escrivá believes that the ECB He has properly conducted his fight against inflation and that the 2% objective is relatively close, “although there is still a way.”

On the evolution of financial markets, he considers that “the stock exchanges are still with very high valuations” and “you have to be ayentos.”

For Escrivá, after the appointment of Donald Trump as president of the United States, “There is an extraordinary uncertainty” and “it is advisable to be cautious.”

The governor of the Bank of Spain has also referred to issues such as the integration of artificial intelligence, an aspect on which he considers that “Europe must enhance its risk capital market to support startups”.

As for productivity, he has affirmed that “Renewable energies have more and more weight” And that is precisely what results in greater productivity.

On public policies, José Luis Escrivá appreciates “A considerable margin of improvement to mitigate the housing problem “which considers one of the most pressing.

With regard to the working day, Escrivá believes that we are “before an eventual cut” and “It would be desirable to give broad flexibility to companies.”