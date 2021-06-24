A group of pensioners in Terrasa (Barcelona). Christopher Castro

The new framework that will regulate pensions is just around the corner. The agreement for the pension reform is “imminent”, according to the parties involved in the negotiation, to such an extent that it will be at the meeting that will take place next Monday, June 28, starting at eleven in the morning , when the text that will regulate a new regulatory framework that has the approval of the social agents is closed, a necessary condition for its execution.

The Ministry of Social Security, headed by José Luis Escrivá, the employers (CEOE and Cepyme) and the unions (UGT and CC OO) have been negotiating for months, and although they have been saying for weeks that the most important aspects of the reform were already closed , “some fringes” were still missing to be resolved. It will be these last aspects that are expected to be resolved in the meeting on Monday, as confirmed by sources of social dialogue to EL PAÍS.

The “fringes”, they point out, have an enormous technical burden – hence the delay in their evaluation – but they orbit around the weighty agreements reached on the fundamental matters that make up this first part of the pension reform. The second, and more complicated, will be left for later ―for 2022― and it will address the aspects related to the calculation of years to calculate pensions, the increase in the maximum contribution bases and the changes related to maximum pensions .

These are the keys that are handled in the negotiation, which concentrate the spirit of the reform that the Government has promised to carry out before Brussels in a near time.

Repeal the sustainability factor

The reformulation of the new regulatory framework had a basic pillar for the unions: the repeal of the sustainability factor. This adjustment, introduced in 2013, and whose purpose is to adjust the calculation of pensions in relation to life expectancy, was the formula designed to maintain the viability of the pension system in Spain and financial balance. It was to have entered into force in 2019, but was suspended “at a date no later than January 1, 2023.”

According to the pact reached these days between the Government and the unions, and once the reluctance of Minister Escrivá has been overcome, the repeal of the sustainability factor has not only been agreed, but will be carried out immediately once the reform is approved, without The need for another corrective solution to have been found by that time. From the unions they celebrate that its replacement by a new factor of intergenerational equity will take place once the new law comes into force, so starting on Monday a period of six months will be opened to negotiate it and establish a new filter.

“The repeal of the sustainability factor of Mariano Rajoy, an index designed to reduce the pensions of the future, would imply a return to the year 2011”, and, from there “lay the foundations of a new agreement,” said Pepe Álvarez, Secretary General of the UGT, in his speech at the conference on economics within the summer courses of the Menéndez Pelayo International University in Santander, informs Íñigo de Barrón. “We want to define a scheme that is not only valid for current generations, but also for future ones,” added the UGT president.

Pension revaluation

The Government proposes to establish a system that allows the revaluation of pensions. In other words, using a method that prevents pensioners from seeing their purchasing power diminish over time. For this, the Executive intends to adjust pensions based on the consumer price index (CPI) ―which reflects the variation in the prices of a series of goods and services acquired by households―, which they consider as a “permanent revaluation mechanism that guarantees the maintenance of purchasing power ”. In addition, the result of the CPI and its impact on pensions would be reviewed every five years by the Toledo Pact.

Regarding the measures of the second part of the reform, Unai Sordo, general secretary of CC OO, and also present at the Santander meeting, indicated that they would be focused on “improving the income structure”, given an increase in spending on pensions of three or four points of GDP, so that pensions are financed “preferably with contributions, but not only with contributions”, with the need for transfers via the General State Budget. Not so the fund to promote complementary plans: “It is not within the perimeter of the things that we are negotiating,” said the leader of CC OO.

Bringing the real retirement age closer to the legal one

Beyond defining a new budgetary adjustment for pensions that allows their long-term maintenance – retirement accounts represent 71.5% of the 143,046 million euros that has been established for the entire subsidy item within the General State Budgets of 2021―, another axis of the reform for the Government is to extend the working life of workers.

And to achieve this, it proposes a scenario of bonuses for all those who decide to continue working beyond the legal retirement age (between 65 and 66 years in 2021), and of disincentives for those who choose to retire early. In this way, what is sought is to bring the legal retirement age closer to the real one (now at about 64.6 years) and to bring it closer to the scales used by other European countries. To encourage this approach, those who decide to retire early will be applied reducing coefficients of their pension that will directly affect the final amount depending on the period of time they have decided to advance it.

Social Security has calculated that the lump sum that those who decide to voluntarily retire later than their legal retirement age would receive could reach up to 12,060.12 euros for each year of delay. From the Escrivá department, they understand that with this series of bonuses the real retirement age would be stretched, and thanks to this increase, obtain a slight relief in the accounts, maintaining a greater number of active workers and contributing.

According to the latest available data, in 2019 Spain had a lower employability rate than the average for OECD countries for workers between 55 and 64 years old: 62.6% compared to 64% for the rest. The difference, however, is much greater for those between the ages of 65 and 69: 7% versus 27%.