Dani Escriche played his best game since he arrived at Huesca four seasons ago. Seven games later he started again and despite having only done a training session before traveling to Cartagena, Burriana’s attacker scored two goals, the first by shooting Marc Martínez in the small area and then with a spectacular shot from outside the area that slipped through the squad of Cartagonova’s goal. Escriche had become the third striker for Xisco, but the player took advantage of his opportunity and was present in all the dangerous plays and had two other clear chances to score.

Escriche has overtaken Adolfo Gaich and Isidro Pitta, the two forwards signed last summer and who have not yet adapted to Spanish football. Their low performances could lead to their exits if the sports management, headed by Rubén García, finds the most contrasted forwards in the category in the market. Neither the Argentine nor the Paraguayan have been able to show their potential in Huesca and El Alcoraz seems to have sentenced them. The club will decide over the next few days if it cuts Gaich’s loan from CSKA Moscow or if it decides to loan Pitta, since he has three more years on his contract, or if the two attackers leave.

In addition to the forward, Huesca wants to sign a winger, a midfielder and a central defender. The only signing that the Huesca team has made is Lago Júnior, who has not yet been able to make his debut with the Xisco team. The winger could not enter the call and this week he could return to group work. The Huesca players now have a two-week break that they want to take advantage of to speed up arrivals and also seek a destination for players like Enzo Lombardo, who will go out on loan in search of minutes despite having played in the last two games.