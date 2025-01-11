Escribano Mechanical & Engineering will build in Linares military vehicles. The factory will be located in the Santana Business Park. It will be the group’s second factory in Andalusia after the ammunition factory it is building in Córdoba.

The announcement was launched today by the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Monterobut not in her role as a minister but in an event with socialist militants in Jaén, within her campaign to be elected general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia. Montero has linked this project to the Defense innovation center CETEDEX which will be built about 40 kilometers away, in the city of Jaén.

Since November

The Linares City Council has confirmed that it has been in talks with the Escribano Mechanical & Engineering group since last November for its implementation in the city. The first deputy mayor and councilor-delegate for Industry, Business and Employment, Raúl Caro-Accino, has confirmed consolidated contacts with the company for its arrival at the Santana Business Park. “In fact, Today, Saturday, the president of the company visited the old CAF facilitieswhich are the ones chosen to be implemented,” said the mayor, who attended said visit along with municipal technicians.

“From this moment, we begin with the entire administrative process to reach a successful conclusion, and what we are going to do is put the facilities at their disposal. This project will create around 150 jobs and intends to be producing military vehicles for the Ministry of Defense at the beginning of 2026,” said Raúl Caro-Accino, who added: “The City Council made itself available to the company after the first meeting, led by the mayor, Auxi del Olmo, and we have continued to advance to this day. He Next Wednesday we will have a new meeting of work in order to advance in the implementation of the company and that it occurs in the shortest possible time”.

The deputy mayor has highlighted that “the Escribano group is the most important company in the defense industrial sector of this country, it has the 14% of Indraand contemplates a great project for this city“. “We already said that good news would come to this city, and more will continue to come,” he stated.

Santana Park

In the field of Defense, Meltio It is going to manufacture its metal 3D printers in Linares (among other points) thanks to an agreement between its subsidiary Sicnova and the Ministry of Defense.

Also in the Santana business park, work is being carried out so that Chinese automotive companies Desay, HRC and Coronet manufacture components and automobiles.

Linares, the quintessential industrial city in northern Andalusia, was immersed in a deep crisis after the decline and closure of Santana Motor and the failure of other projects in the service sector. Now you are beginning your industrial resurrection with new projects.