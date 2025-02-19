Scripto mechanical & Engineering (em & e) takes a new step to strengthen its growth. The Spanish Company of Defense and Security Technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NIMR, a company Emiratí specialized in the manufacture of 6×6 armored vehicles. “This collaboration, which is one more step in a solid strategic relationship between both companies, aims to transfer knowledge And the experience necessary to manufacture these advanced vehicles in Spain, thus promoting the increase in technological and productive capacities in the Spanish industrial fabric, “says the group.

The agreement, which has been formalized during the IDEX 2025 fair, will allow Em & e Group to have the know-how NIMR to manufacture and integrate 6×6 vehicles with the highest technological and operational specifications, aligned with the needs of the global market. “This agreement is an important step to strengthen our presence in the defense sector and expand our productive capacities in Spain. We are very proud to start working with NIMR, a very recognized company in the armored vehicle industry, “said Javier Escriban insured that “we are happy with this collaboration because it is a great opportunity for NIMR internationalization, reaching a market as relevant as the European “.

With this alliance, Em & e Group becomes one of the few actors with the capacity to offer advanced solutions in this field. This agreement reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation and the development of high -tech products for the defense sector.

Indra agreement

In the same fair also, Indra has formed a strategic association with ADSB, a subsidiary of the Emiratí Edge Group, so that the Spanish firm Equipe La Patrollera high FA-400 with electronic defense systems To detect, locate and analyze radar signals and a 3D radar with the aim of improving the operational efficacy of the boat.

These advanced solutions, including an anti -Didstock system and systems to identify communications, will be supplied through Pulse, the Joint Edge and Indra company based in Abu Dabi, as reported by Indra in a statement. The agreement has been signed by the Executive President of Indra, Ángel Escribano, and the president of platforms and systems of Edge and president of ADSB, Khaled al Zaabi, within the framework of the Fair and Naval Defense Conference held until 21 February in Abu Dhabi.