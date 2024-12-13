The EM&E group (Escribano Mechanical and Engineering), a company specialized in defense and security technology, has pledged with the bank the more than 25.2 million securities it has in Indra. This pledged capital is equivalent to 14.3% of the multinational’s shareholding, according to the information shared by the family company in the CNMV records. According to current prices, this participation is valued at more than 433 million euros, which provides EM&E with accumulated latent capital gains of almost 67 million euros since its entry into the company, now a year and a half ago. These profits do not include the cost of financing the acquisition of the shares. with a pledge guarantee, the interest rate of which has not been made public.

Escribano turned to the banks to obtain financing to break into Indra’s capital and instead has put the shares themselves as payment guarantee through a derivative (necklace). That is, in the event of a possible non-payment of the loan, the lending banking entities could exercise their right to keep the property left as a deposit and immediately recover the money entrusted to Escribano. Among the entities that have supported the defense company in its offensive on Indra are JP Morgan and Banco Santander, according to financial sources.

The emergence of the company of brothers Ángel and Javier Escribano in Indra was formalized in May 2023, with the purchase of 3.4% of the shares, then in exchange for 65 million euros. Subsequently, in November of that year, the family group increased its bet on the Spanish defense champion by an additional 4.6%, for an amount of 117 million euros, thus reaching 8% of the capital.

At the time of this operation, Escribano already added capital gains of 21.4 million euros corresponding to the investment made just six months before. EM&E’s latest move came to light last Monday, when the company confirmed the purchase of an additional 6.3% to consolidate itself as Indra’s second largest shareholder, only behind Sepi, after investing 184.5 million euros, ratio of 16.66 euros for each of the more than 11.12 million titles.

For all of the above, the accumulated investment by the Escribano brothers in Indra amounts to approximately 366.5 million euros. The market value of 14.3% at the close of this Thursday amounted to 433.5 million euros. Therefore, the difference shows the aforementioned latent capital gains of 67 million.

The additional information reflected in the CNMV files indicates that EM&E has now signed a novation of a derivative operation on Indra shares and has extended it to all the shares it owns in Indra (25.2 million shares ), with assets collateralized.