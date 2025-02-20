The brand new president of Telefónica, Marc Murtra, is trying Accelerate the signing of new managers of his full confidence for the new stage of the great operator with him in front and, for this, he seeks talent not only in the sector of … The telecos but also in their previous Indra team. However, his successor in office, Ángel Escribano, has put feet on wall and has transferred his opposition to that talent transfer, although the freedom of each manager in choosing his professional future is what will prevail.

As ABC has learned, the new president of the Technological and Defense Company wants to keep the professionals of his current team and does not want to part with No one to be essential to follow the path marked in the strategic plan of the Indra of the future. The sources assure that among the people that Escribano would not want to let out is the signing, for now frustrated, by Telefónica de Manuel Ausoverri, a high position currently in Indra, as the new head of the presidency cabinet. The sources assure that this transfer is, in fact, paralyzed, and in the next few hours the person will be announced that will be incorporated into the new staff of the Spanish operator.

The possible signing slid this past weekend but, according to the sources consulted in the surroundings of the new president of Indra, today, it has been managed to paralyze. Put in contact with the company officially has declined to comment.

In addition, among the untouchables – the sources add – continues to be Luis April, Executive Counselor of Indra Systemsmember of the Management Committee and General Director of the Technology Business Area, Minsait.

Escribano knows very well – they will clarify financial sources – that now detach himself from his executive at the head of Minsait, as well as the subsidiary itself – on sale for practically one year, initially in the beginning of total and, then, also partial -, also partial -, would lower indra price by 20%.

And, in reality, the entrance of a partner in Minsait is one of Indra’s great bets in the framework of his latest strategic plan, called ‘Leading the Future’ for the 2024/26 period but with the eye on 2027 , in which the company set the objective of invorating 6,000 million euros in the next year and reaching a business volume of 10,000 million euros in 2030, the latter figure that is more than the double compared to 4,343 million euros that entered in 2023.

New talent in Indra

Meanwhile, Escribano continues with his particular operation of signing talent to continue with the Indra project of the future, specialized in defense and security, and attract high public office, for which he has obtained the authorization of the government.

As this newspaper reported, The Government published on February 12 In the Transparency Portal, which had given the dispensation to three senior management of the Spanish Army to work in two companies in the sector: Indra and Notary. In fact, on January 22 the Executive authorized Fernando Ángel García and García de las Daughters, head of the Logistics Support Command (Male) of the Army since 2021, to sign for Indra; While General Francisco González-Espresati Amian, after being dispensed on December 26, will advise the company chaired by Ángel Escribano in matters of defense and aerospace.

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM & E)Second maximum shareholder of Indra after the SEPI, with 14.3%, incorporated, on the other hand, Fernando García González-Valerio, former chief of the General Staff of the Defense, as an advisor in defense since December 2024.

In addition, Ángel Escribano, in his plan to monopolize the best talent to Indra and among professionals of his total confidence, wants to bring home “to a manager who fired in the past his today CEO, José Vicente de los Mozos. Manuel Escalante, in the company since 2017, left in July 2023 of the Management Committee and left his leadership at the head of the defense area, which would remain in the hands of the Mozos. The ‘playful’ of Escalante – that at the moment he works precisely in the Escribano Group -, it has still to be approved by the Board of Directors of Indra, according to El Confidencial.

The fact is that Escribano, that just these days he turns a month as president of Indra, has modified the Management Committee of the company with new appointments. Not a week ago, he appointed Víctor Manuel Martínez as general director of the Air Traffic Division replacing Javier Ruano, who will remain in the area as in charge of the development of the international business of the department, especially in the United States and Canada; Laura Tempeado, as Director of Internal Audit and Global Risks.

Renewal of directors

At the same time, between June and September of this year, the new president of INDRA will face the renewal of the Sundays in the Council that, as ABC has learned, have all the signs of not renewing and being replaced by professionals related to the own scribe and the defense sector. At this time, on behalf of the State through the SEPI There are: Miguel Sebastián, since 2019, Antonio Cuevas, since 2019, and Juan Moscoso del Prado, since 2022.