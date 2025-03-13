Indra works on the reinvention of Minsait and the creation of Indra Land Vehicles, a new terrestrial vehicle subsidiary called to be its industrial growth engine. Ángel Escribano, president of Indra Group, announced both projects this Thursday during his appearance before the Mixed National Security Commission of the Congress of Deputies where he has come to expose his plans at the head of the Spanish multinational.

Escribano opted to recover the manufacturing and industrial development capabilities “to turn Indra again into a company with the capacity to address the entire design, production, assembly, systems integration process, set -up, delivery and maintenance.”

In his opinion, these capacities “should never be lost, not only in Indra but at the industrial level”, and its recovery “will allow creating value, product, quality and progress.” “Not being autonomous derives in loss of value and strategic autonomy, as we have seen in recent years,” he added.

Indra Land Vehicles will have a presence in Asturias, a strongly industrialized Spain area and in which it has valued the existence of a sufficiently experienced network of suppliers. The company has already established negotiations to concentrate in the region its manufacturing capacity of land vehicles.

During his exhibition, he highlighted the launch of Indramind, as one of the strategic actions to reinvent Minsait, in a commitment to the company. The renewed subsidiary is launched to the exponential growth of data volume and the difficulty for its understanding and complexity in decision making. With intelligence axis, supported by AI and other key technologies, it arrives designed to maximize the automation of critical operations and ensure superiority in multidominium operations. “This platform is part of our strategy to reinvent Minsait, which is not sold, but we work in its evolution towards more value services,” he explained.

Escribano defended that he arrives at the group to “give a great change that allows Indra to take more size, become the tractor and vertebrador of the industry of the entire national territory and in a large European defense company.”

When the breakdown of his projects also focused on the manufacture of armored vehicles 8 × 8 dragon, underlining the five years of work in which “a very advanced platform has been developed, with a very high level of demand, in which 80% of the products it has are of the latest generation.” “It is a supermarician with such different technologies that the challenge has been integrated properly,” he said.

During his speech he also stated that after the acquisition of Hispasat, Hisdesat and Deimos, the group’s strategy is to create a company capable of building a complete satellite, which covers the entire end-to-end value chain, with a dual civil and military vision, and that allows communications control.

Escribano acknowledged that the group’s results in 2024 have been excellent but is not formed, advancing in two years their goal of billing 10,000 million in euros in 2028.