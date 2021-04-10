Fran Escribá hopes that the defeat against Huesca does not leave consequences in your locker room. The Valencian coach is convinced that his team will get up from the blow at El Alcoraz. A month later, the franjiverde box returned to the relegation places and ahead he has Osasuna and Valladolid, two direct rivals in the fight for salvation.

Escribá reaped his fifth defeat in Huesca of the season since he took the reins of the team against Eibar. The Valencian, almost two months after his arrival, knows that he has a lot of work ahead of him and that he will suffer until the end to try to achieve the goal of permanence.

The Valencian coach has had a complicated schedule, but his numbers are similar to those of Jorge Almirón. Escribá collects 29.6% of the points that are disputed, while the Argentine left after achieving an even percentage: 28.5%. Although the feelings with Escribá are different, the numbers are similar. Another fact in favor of the Valencian is that he has had to measure himself against Barça, Madrid and Seville, away from Martínez Valero, in their first nine games.

Almirón left Elche sunk after 16 days without winning. The Argentine was able to live on ‘income’ thanks to his great start, since he added 10 points from the first 15 positions in play. Then came the pothole, the collapse of his team and the arrival of Escribá. The Valencian, with eight days ahead, He hopes that the Martínez Valero factor will be key because his team will play five home games.