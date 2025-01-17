Several attendees have interrupted the inauguration of Amparo Navarro as rector of the University of Alicante to rebuke and request the resignation of the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazóndue to his management of the dana on October 29 in the province of Valencia.

The first stop on his official agenda this Friday for the regional leader was the university inauguration, before attending the presentation of the Valencian Community stand at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid and the New Year’s celebration event. new organized by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Everything scheduled in the city of Alicante.

During the event held in the Auditorium of the University of Alicante, a group of attendees charged against the president of the Generalitat and They have asked for his resignation in an improvised escrache that forced the inauguration to stop for a few minutes until they were expelled from the room.

“Murderer, guilty, shame, what a shame you’ve got and go back to Ventorro,” were some of the insults that Mazón received during his visit to the Alicante faculty, about which the socialist ombudsman commented on social media in the Valencian Courts, Jose Muñozwho has described the criticism against the ‘popular’ leader as “a social outcry.” “We Valencians need to turn the page.”









MAZÓN RESIGNATION. It is a social clamor that the President of Ventorro must leave. Today at the University of Alicante, last week at the Castelló General Hospital. We Valencians need to turn the page. pic.twitter.com/10JlDqWG3j — Jose Muñoz (@JMLladro) January 17, 2025

One of the young women who protested has addressed Navarro to point out that she thinks it is a “shame” that he invited Mazón“most responsible” for the deaths caused by the floods. “We have come here to tell Mazón that he is a criminal,” he exclaimed, while referring to the regional leader as a “murderer” and “guilty.”

At the same time, another assistant snapped at the head of the Consell: “Go to El Ventorro!” and another showed posters with the upside-down image of the president and the slogan ‘Mazón resigned’. The ceremony, which takes place in the Auditorium of the academic institution, is also attended by the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, and the Minister of Universities, José Antonio Rovira, among other institutional representatives.

Furthermore, minutes before authorities and guests began to arrive, dozens of people – including students and union representatives and various entities – have carried out a protest in which cries of resignation for Mazón and Rovira have been heard. On the banners they display you can read slogans such as ‘Mazón dimissió’ and ‘Mazón assassi’ (Mazón resignation and Mazón murderer).

The video has quickly gone viral on social networks, causing a cascade of comments, a week after a similar situation occurred in the Castellón General Hospital or in some of the towns affected by the flood on October 29.