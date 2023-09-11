The Banesco group, owned by Juan Carlos Escotet, owner of Abanca, has filed an international arbitration claim against Panama before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, the ICSID, an organization dependent on the World Bank. The claim was registered last Friday and the plaintiffs are the Spanish company Banesco Holding Latinoamérica, head of the group, and the Panamanian subsidiary of Banesco, as shown on the ICSID website. The reason for the dispute is the execution of guarantees for various works, improperly in Banesco’s opinion.

The group alleges violation of the 1997 bilateral investment protection treaty between Spain and Panama. Clifford Chance is the law firm representing the plaintiffs, while Panama defends itself through its Ministry of Economy and Finance. The amount of the claim has not been made public.

The activation of the litigation occurs after failing to reach an agreement with the Panamanian Government, with whom negotiations began more than nine months ago. According to sources familiar with the litigation, the claim is due to the execution of untimely guarantees by some state entities such as the Ministry of Housing and Territorial Planning and the Ministry of Education, among others. These entities did not supervise their works in time, nor activated their claim mechanisms against the main obligors, and after five years they have demanded expired coverage.

In its lawsuit, Banesco alleges that these actions for the execution of untimely bonds go against Law 22 of 2006, which regulates public procurement and could represent Banesco Insurance Panama relevant losses and expenses. Banesco Seguros is challenging these executions before the Panamanian administrative and judicial authorities, without currently obtaining the expected protection.

The Panamanian Association of Insurers (Apadea) has been warning for a few years about the untimely execution of contract performance and advance payment insurance bonds that expired years ago. It also warns of the requirement of indefinite validity of surety contracts and coercive collections of guarantees without prior notice of claim.

It is a sectoral problem, which does not only affect Banesco’s insurance business in the country. “This will do nothing more than highlight the poor perception of legal security that we have inside and outside our country, which is why we hope that this unfortunate situation will be resolved before incurring significant expenses for the Government of Panama and the company. private, but more importantly, that allows us to restore the perception of due process and respect for our laws,” The president of Apadea, Gina Herrero, commented a few months ago in statements reported by the local press.

Apadea places emphasis in its complaints on the risk to the stability of insurance companies, the reputational damage for the country and the possibility of losing the support of the international reinsurers that are involved in the cases, which would put the insurance processes at risk. future public contracts in the country.

The Canal arbitrations

For Panama, a new legal front opens in international arbitrations. The main one is the one opened by the Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC) consortium, in which the Spanish company Sacyr participates, for the works on the third set of locks of the Panama Canal. In its 2022 annual report, Sacyr put the claims at a total of 3,427 million dollars.

The independent expert DFL Associate, hired by GUPC, made his estimates in November after analyzing the different cases and concluded that it was “reasonable to expect that $1,824 million will be recovered, including the amounts collected. Until that moment, 121 million had been recovered. The Sacyr group’s estimate of the recoverable value of the claims presented by GUPC at the end of 2022 amounted to 446 million dollars, which represented 15% of the claims presented pending final resolution.

In mid-May, the ICC (Arbitration Court based in Miami, subject in this case to Panamanian Law, which is governed by the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce) issued an award on the arbitration process of the floodgates. . In it, unanimously, it was considered that GUPC, 41.6% owned by Sacyr, has the right to receive an additional 35 million dollars for labor claims to what was previously granted by the dispute resolution board. However, although not unanimously, the court did not uphold GUPC’s claim for the redesign of the Canal expansion gates, which the consortium had to carry out to adapt them to the project. According to the annual report of the Panama Canal Authority, The arbitration of the floodgates amounted to 639 million dollars.

