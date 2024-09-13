Porn Content Creator Amyyyoxxo Admits She Hated Working in the Sex Industry. On Her Readiness to Change Profession writes Daily Star.

Amyyyoxxo said that she became an escort at 18. According to her, sex was only disappointing until she realized that she could make money from it. The quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic made Amyyyoxxo’s work somewhat more difficult, since many hotels were closed during it. For this reason, as the girl says, she often had to have sex with clients on the street.

“If I could do it all over again, I would. I would rather be a garbage woman than deal with half the shit I went through in this industry,” Amyyyoxxo said.

The escort explained that her job was having a negative impact on her mental health. She found some of her clients’ requests traumatic. For example, one man asked her to sleep with him and his mother. Another offered her £80,000 (9.5 million rubles) to have sex with a horse.

Amyyyoxxo claims that because of her line of work, she has been banned from entering the United States for ten years. She also cannot open her own business. Having revealed all the negative aspects of escorting, she warned girls against working in this industry.

