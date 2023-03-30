For seventy hippos, the carefree days on the Magdalena River in Colombia are numbered. They will be moved to India and Mexico, Colombian authorities have said decided on Wednesday. The plan is expected to cost around $3.5 million (3.22 million euros).

It started with the four hippos that drug kingpin Pablo Escobar imported to his private zoo in the 1980s. Three females, one male. After Escobar’s death, most of the zoo residents were relocated, but not the hippos, which weigh more than a ton and are difficult to transport. They were left in a pool of water.

Forty years later, the hippos are officially an invasive species in Colombia. Some 130 have settled around the Magdalena, some hundreds of miles from Escobar’s old estate. It is the largest population outside of Africa, where the animals are native. Scientists speak of ‘extraordinarily fast adaptation’ to the conditions in the Colombian river country. The hippos do not have a natural enemy.

At this rate, nearly 1,500 hippos will be swimming in Colombia by 2039, the researchers estimate. According to the regional government, this creates “major challenges for biodiversity and local communities”. The risks include disturbed ecosystems, trampled fields and attacks against humans. Hippos are by no means gentle pets: a South African man who hoped to prove otherwise was found guilty in 2011 bitten to death by his hippopotamus Humphrey.

Measures

Shooting is no longer an option since two Colombian soldiers shot a hippo in 2009. That caused public outrage, writes the BBCafter which the animals were given a legally protected status.

Then sterilize? Too complicated, an expert says to the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo. “The problem is that you have to have an overview of the entire population to keep track of which individuals have already been treated.” And a castrated hippo can also cause damage for decades.

Flying hippos

So seventy hippos will soon be deported from the country. Ten go to Mexico, the rest to India. The animals are first lured into cages, CBS writes, and then put on the plane. The job, according to the regional government, is intended to “protect the lives of hippos and residents”, must be completed in July.

It is not yet clear what will happen to those left behind. What is certain is that they continue to reproduce, which would mean that the hippopotamus population would grow by almost 15 percent annually without intervention. Only if about thirty animals move every year will the hippopotamus disappear from Colombia in the long term.