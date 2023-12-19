Escherichia coli 'in the spotlight' as a possible cause of colon cancer. An enzyme of the bacterium, polyketide synthetase, appears to contribute to the development of colorectal cancer according to the results of a joint study by the University of Milan-Bicocca, the Human Technopole (Ht) of Milan and the Institute of Cancer Research in London, published in 'Nature Communications'. For the research team – led by Bingjie Chen (London), Daniele Ramazzotti (Bicocca), Trevor A. Graham (London) and Andrea Sottoriva (Ht) – the discovery opens up new perspectives of prevention and treatment.

The Italy-GB study – explains Bicocca – focused on the formation of colorectal tumors, analyzing the role of the Escherichia coli bacterium in the onset of the neoplasm. Some strains of the microorganism may in fact contain the polyketide synthetase enzyme (E. coli pks+) which codes for the colibactin molecule, a compound toxic to DNA. In particular, the work revealed that the mutations associated with the presence of E. coli pks+ are correlated with specific alterations in some key colorectal cancer genes. Genome analyzes of healthy mucosa in cancer patients also revealed distinctive mutational signatures, consistent with the genotoxic action of the bacterium. In this element researchers see a potential initiator of mutations that contribute to the development of colorectal tumors.

“These results – says Ramazzotti – show how E.coli pks+ could represent a key element in colon carcinogenesis. This not only offers a new perspective on the complexity of the onset of colorectal cancer, but could also pave the way for development of new risk biomarkers for this pathology. Deepening the connection between the intestinal microbiota and the formation of tumors, in fact, could offer innovative opportunities for personalized preventive and therapeutic strategies, especially considering the increase in colon tumors, especially among young people adults”.