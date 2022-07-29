The Enterobacteriaceae family includes a large number of Gram-negative bacteria (including Escherichia coli, Citrobacter and Klebsiella pneumoniae), whose natural habitat consists of the intestines of humans and other animals. These are responsible for systemic infections; intestinal and extraintestinal infections (mainly urinary). L’WHO warns in particular against antibiotic-resistant Enterobacteriaceae of the third generation cephalosporin class and carbapenems, particularly those that produce enzymes called extended-spectrum beta lactamases (ESBLs).

Also of the family Citrobacter, present in the intestine, which mainly causes urinary tract infections and more rarely childhood encephalitis. Transmission can be vertical, from mother to child and from person to person. The danger of the bacterium is given by having developed a stubborn antibiotic-resistance.

