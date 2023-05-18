Strictly Limited Games announced a partnership with Qute Corporation to release a physical version of ESCHATOS in the West. Already available digitally on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, the physical version will be distributed starting in the autumn. It will be possible to pre-order it via the company website starting from May 21st in two limited editions. Here’s what they’ll contain:

Limited Edition:

2,600 copies will be made for Nintendo Switch and only 1,300 copies for PlayStation 4. The introductory price is set at €29.99. This edition will contain:

a physical copy of the game for the chosen platform.

Collector’s Edition

1,400 copies will be made for Nintendo Switch and only 700 copies for PlayStation 4. The introductory price is set at €69.99. This edition will contain:

a physical copy of the game for the chosen platform with a reversible cover

3 soundtrack CDs

a retro-style mini box

a set of stickers

a poster made up of mosaic postcards

a desk pad

the instruction manual

…all enclosed in a collector’s box.

Source: Strictly Limited Games