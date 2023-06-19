GOG added another free game on the occasion of its summer sales, which replaces Sigma Theory: Global Cold War. It’s about Eschalon: Book IIa classic RPG designed for hardcore players, the second part of a saga that boasts a good niche of enthusiasts, thanks to its really deep retro mechanics.

A new threat looms over Mistfell and the northern provinces. A mysterious past is coming to light and will undermine all the certainties of the protagonist. Eschalon: Book II features isometric graphics, atmospheric simulation and gameplay that looks to the cornerstones of the genre. It will certainly give you a lot to do.

For redeem it you have to go on GOG main page, look for the banner with the game and click on the green button to add it to your account. Of course, to have it you must be connected to the platform with a valid and unlimited account. As always with GOG, we recommend not starting from the game page, because you would be sent back to the main one.