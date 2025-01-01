There is no better way to start the year: with your partner and eating kisses. That’s what they’ve done Álvaro Muñoz Escassi and Sheila Casas, who have welcomed 2025, making it clear that theirs is very serious.

Although they don’t want to give a name to what they have, the truth is that there are gestures that make it quite clear that, at least, they have a lot of affection for each other. As much as to make special plans, such as the end of the year, together.

And this is how they have let it be seen, in the eyes of everyone and on their social networks, where the television collaborator posted on her stories from Instagram a video in which we could see how they celebrated the last night of the year in the company of the rider, looking very much in love.

Escassi and Sheila Casas. Escassi and Sheila Casas

It was their reunion after Mario Casas’ sister will spend December 24 with her family outside of Madrid, in the Caribbeanand the rider did it in the capital with his children and his ex-partner, Lara Dibildos, with whom he has a very good relationship.

Previously, the rider and the actress had starred in a surprising moment in AfternoonAR which left the rest of the teammates and the spectators astonished. The collaborators of the Telecinco program claim to be just friends, but The proposal that the Sevillian made resolved all the rumors that have been generated on them in recent months.





During Christmas afternoon, they performed and danced Broken heart by Alejandro Sanz. A performance in which passion, caresses and even a kiss on the neck were the triggers for the question that Escassi asked his partner: “Do you want to be my girlfriend?”.

The interpreter, without hesitation and with a big smile from ear to ear, said yes. and she went to kiss him on the mouth, although he moved away and gave her a ‘cobra’. After that, she pounced on Escassi again, but to kiss him on the cheek while he said something in her ear.