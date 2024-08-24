The high temperatures during the summer push us to avoid exposure to sunlight for long days, even though it is a major source of Vitamin D, or what is known as the “sun vitamin.”

According to two specialists, a deficiency of this vitamin in the body leads to several health risks and complications, most notably bone pain, fatigue, and constant exhaustion, which makes it necessary to search for natural alternatives to ensure obtaining sufficient amounts of this vital vitamin.

Therapeutic nutritionist, Dr. Vera Matta, confirms that in light of avoiding exposure to the summer sun to avoid its effects on the skin, one should be careful to eat foods rich in fats, especially fish, in addition to animal liver and red meat, as they contain high levels of this type of vitamins.

She pointed out that it is also necessary to reduce smoking rates and eat foods rich in Omega 3, which helps maintain the presence of Vitamin D for as long as possible.

She stressed the need to practice sports activities to maintain the muscular structure that stimulates the body to maintain its vitamin D stores.

As for the therapeutic nutrition consultant, Dr. Wafaa Ayesh, she stated that not exposing the body to the sun during the summer leads to a decrease in the level of Vitamin D in it.

She added that the most prominent symptoms associated with a deficiency of this vitamin are fatigue and constant tiredness even after getting enough sleep, and bone and joint pain, especially in the lower back area, which may lead to difficulty performing daily activities or feeling tired quickly when exercising, in addition to mood disorders, which make a person more prone to depression and anxiety, noting that Vitamin D plays a role in bone and muscle health and mental health.

Studies have indicated that vitamin D deficiency may be linked to recurrence of diseases such as colds and flu, due to its role in strengthening the immune system.

She added: “Among the symptoms of a deficiency of this vitamin is slow wound healing, as its deficiency can affect the body’s ability to repair tissues after injuries or surgeries.”

She stressed that “some research indicates that vitamin D deficiency may be linked to severe hair loss, and may cause other risks, such as osteoporosis, where the body becomes unable to absorb calcium sufficiently, which increases the risk of fractures, and may cause soft bones in children and their deformity.”

She stated that vitamin D deficiency may result in a weak immune system, which increases the risk of infection and various diseases.

She said that some studies indicate that vitamin D deficiency may be linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and problems with the nervous system, including an increased risk of multiple sclerosis.

She added that some evidence indicates that a deficiency of this vitamin may be linked to an increased risk of some types of cancer, such as breast cancer and colon cancer.

She stressed the need to pay attention to obtaining sufficient amounts of Vitamin D, whether through moderate exposure to sunlight, eating foods rich in the vitamin, or through nutritional supplements when needed.

Natural sources of vitamin D have been identified as alternatives to exposure to sunlight, in light of the increasing warnings about the risks of excessive exposure to it, especially with the increasing risk of skin cancer, because vitamin D, known as the sunshine vitamin, plays a vital role in bone health and strengthening the immune system, and helps in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus in the body.

Alternative natural sources include eating foods rich in vitamin D, such as fatty fish (salmon, tuna, and mackerel), which contain high amounts of this vitamin, liver, especially beef liver, which is a good source of vitamin D, egg yolks, which contain moderate amounts of it, and mushrooms, which contain vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.

Another alternative source to the sun is taking nutritional supplements, especially if it is difficult for a person to eat foods rich in this type of vitamin. Nutritional supplements can be used, which are a safe and suitable option to ensure that the daily needs of the vitamin are met.

She pointed out that moderate exposure to the summer sun, especially in the early morning or afternoon, can help produce sufficient amounts of vitamin D without increasing the risk of skin problems.

She stressed that maintaining adequate levels of Vitamin D requires awareness of ways to obtain it from alternative sources, in addition to adhering to health guidelines related to exposure to sunlight, stressing that benefiting from these natural alternatives ensures better health for us and avoids the health risks associated with a deficiency of this vital vitamin.

■ 9 Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is essential for health, maintains strong bones, can improve mental health and aids sleep.

Most people with vitamin D deficiency don’t have symptoms. However, if you’re tired, have achy bones, experience muscle weakness or mood swings, it’s a sign that something may be wrong with your body.

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include:

Fatigue.

Not sleeping well.

Bone pain.

Depression or feeling sad.

Hair loss.

Muscle weakness.

Loss of appetite.

Get sick easily.

Pale skin.

If these symptoms sound familiar, it’s time to visit a doctor to check your vitamin D levels and see if they’re within the normal range or below.