In Alcamo, in the Trapani area, a 40-year-old man escaped from house arrest because – according to him – he can’t stand his wife. “I can not handle it anymore. I prefer prison rather than staying at home with that woman,” the man told the carabinieri who, twice in two days, surprised him around the city without any authorization. Investigated for evasion, he was traced thanks to the electronic bracelet.

An unlivable situation given by disagreements and constant quarrels with his wife, he explained. A “forced coexistence” that prompted the 40-year-old, originally from Castelvetrano, to abandon the conjugal roof and to prefer the barracks to his home. His attempt, however, was in vain: after the hearing to validate the pre-trial detention, he was subjected to house arrest again.