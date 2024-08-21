Tiger Escapes from Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary in India, Injures Four People

A tiger has escaped from Sariska National Park in India and attacked four people. This is about reports Deccan Herald.

The attacks took place in Khairthal Tijara district of Rajasthan on Thursday, August 15. The predator left the sanctuary and attacked a man in the town of Mundawar before fleeing into nearby fields.

Later, he made his way to farms near the village of Darbarpur. There, the animal was spotted by locals and they tried to catch it, but it attacked them, maimed three of them and ran away. At the moment, the Forest Department has set up a camp in the area where the aggressive animal may be. They are planning to tranquilize the tiger and return it to the reserve.

Related materials:

Experts know for sure that the predator, coded ST 2303, has left the reserve. The search is complicated by the fact that the tiger is hiding in a dense forest, where it is difficult to track down and catch. “We have warned residents of nearby villages and the district administration about the tiger’s movements. Every effort is being made to catch it,” stated National Park Service Officer Sitaram Meena on Sunday, August 18.

Earlier it was reported that a tiger ate a farmer in India. The wild cat dragged a 55-year-old man into the forest.