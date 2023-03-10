Sherwin W., the escaped forensic prisoner who was arrested in Spain two weeks ago, has been surrendered. He arrived at Schiphol on Friday afternoon. W. is transferred to the Custodial Institutions Agency.

W. escaped from the Pompekliniek in Nijmegen in June last year, together with Luciano D. The latter was arrested in The Hague after a nine-day manhunt. W. from Spijkenisse was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and TBS in 2019 for extortion and an armed robbery in which one of the victims was killed.

The Public Prosecution Service therefore put the fugitive on the national search list, a list of the most wanted persons in the Netherlands. Since December he was even on Europe’s Most Wanted List. A reward of 10,000 euros was also offered for the tip that led to his arrest.

On February 24, he was arrested near Murcia in southeastern Spain. In the end, W. was not found thanks to a tip, but through old-fashioned detective work, a spokesperson for the national public prosecutor's office reported. The intensive search for W. involved cooperation with Germany, Belgium and Spain, among others, according to the OM.

Grinding tool

Guards saw the escape of Sherwin W. and Luciano D. happen last year, but said they had too little time to thwart the outbreak, wrote the Gelderlander. A childhood friend of D., Mamuka K., freed the two by making a hole in a fence with a grinder. He has already been sentenced to two years in prison. After the outbreak of D. and Sherin W., the Pompekliniek has further increased security.

