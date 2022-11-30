A TBS officer from the Pompekliniek in Nijmegen stabbed a woman in Soest this morning after he had fled. The 27-year-old woman was seriously injured.

The 31-year-old man escaped his supervisor on Wednesday morning during a furlough outside the gates of the clinic. He was eventually arrested in Lansingerland (South Holland).

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Things went wrong on the fourth floor of a flat on Smitsweg in Soest. The cause of the incident is unknown. After the stabbing, the man got into someone’s car and took off, a spokesperson for the Pompe Foundation confirms after reporting by De Gelderlander.

It is as yet unclear who the TBS prisoner is and for what purpose he underwent TBS treatment. It is also not known how the man managed to escape his companion.

Hole in a fence

In June of this year, two forensic detainees from the Pompe clinic fled through a hole in a fence that surrounds the clinic. A car was waiting at the gate, and they fled. One of the men, Sherwin Benshomin Windster, has still not been found. He has been on the National Investigation List since this month. See also Dutchman (54) arrested for smuggling crystal meth in diving equipment to Sydney

The other man, Luciano D., was arrested in The Hague nine days after his escape. By then, the police had also arrested the man who made a hole in the fence with a grinder and who had provided the getaway car. This man was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his help.