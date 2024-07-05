Home page World

A Berlin prisoner who escaped from Tegel prison last Saturday has been caught. (Archive photo) © Maurizio Gambarini/dpa

A week ago, a Berlin prisoner escaped. He had been convicted of rape, among other things, and was considered dangerous. Now the case has been solved, and the senator is relieved.

Berlin – A Berlin prisoner who escaped from Tegel Prison last Saturday has been caught. According to the Senate Department of Justice, the 57-year-old was found on Friday. He had been sentenced to five years in prison for assault and rape. He had already served his sentence, but the man was still considered dangerous and was in preventive detention in Tegel Prison. He escaped while on an outing to visit his mother in Berlin-Neukölln, accompanied by the judiciary. The judiciary had announced that 42 previous outings had passed without any complaints.

Berlin’s Justice Senator Felor Badenberg (CDU) said: “I am relieved and happy that the escaped inmate was caught today. Every minute on the loose is one minute too many.” She will review the conditions of accompanied executions and improve them if necessary.

This year, a total of four prisoners took advantage of a permitted short-term leave from prison and did not return. The most recent incident was on Thursday; the man has not yet been caught. Two other prisoners have been found. dpa